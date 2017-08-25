Draghi's speech at the Jackson Hole

Draghi's speech at the Jackson HoleBy Ross J Burland
European Central Bank President Draghi is speaking at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s Economic Symposium at Jackson Hole and the euro has popped higher on the day following comments around the global and European recovery:
- ECB's Draghi says the global recovery is firming up.
ECB's Draghi says without stronger potential growth, the cyclical recovery we are now seeing globally will ultimately converge downwards to those slower growth rates
- ECB's Draghi says to inject more dynamism into the global economy we need to raise potential output growth
- ECB's Draghi says openness to trade is under threat
- ECB's Draghi says multilateral cooperation is crucial in responding to concerns about fairness
- ECB's Draghi says a turn towards protectionism would pose a serious risk for continued productivity growth and potential growth in the global economy
