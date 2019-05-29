Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 221.36 points on trade angst

- Nasdaq Composite lost 60.04 points, or 0.79%, to finish at 7547.31.
- The S&P 500 fell 19.37 points, or 0.69%, to close at 2783.02.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 221.36 points, or 0.87%, to close at 25126.41.
The DJIA was on the back foot as China appears to be prepared to fight back in what is now looking to be a complete stalemate in the trade standoff between Bejing and Washington which holds little prospects of resolve for the foreseeable future. Chinese media reports that China will retaliate by weaponizing so-called rare earth metals. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 221.36 points, or 0.87%, to close at 25126.41. The S&P 500 fell 19.37 points, or 0.69%, to close at 2783.02. And the Nasdaq Composite lost 60.04 points, or 0.79%, to finish at 7547.31.
Global data continues to disappoint
Analysts at ANZ Bank explained that the Richmond Fed manufacturing index rose less than expected in May, ticking up from 3 to 5, versus 7 expected. "The release follows a sharp weakening in the Dallas Fed manufacturing index yesterday and very soft manufacturing data out of the US so far this year."
Also, the analysts explained that the German labour market took a hit: "The German unemployment rate unexpectedly rose for the first time since 2013 as the slowdown in the economy shows some signs of filtering through to the labour market. The unemployment rate lifted to 5.0% in May (4.9% expected), and the number jobless rose 60,000, compared to an 8,000 decline expected. The statistics agency attributed a large part of the rise to a reclassification of some people in the statistics, but the growth slowdown also contributed."
DJIA levels
On the upside, the 23.6% retracement of the recent swing highs and lows is located at 25196, just below the session highs and 11th march major swing lows, and is guarding a run to the 38.20% Fibo at 25352. 25432 is where the 200 D EMA is located. Then, the 200 4HR EMA has a confluence with the 61.8% Fibo of the same range at 25603.
While below the 26000 psychological target, (50% Fibo of May swing high low range), short term stochastics had corrected higher giving more room for the bears to capitalise upon. The index indeed broke below the 25200s and buried further below the 200 D EMA, the bears can now target a run towards the24500s and then 50% of the upside run made at the end of Dec at 24150.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low
The dollar enjoys a stronger demand post-Wall Street's opening, as the run toward safety persists, trading at fresh daily lows close to the multi-year one set this May at 1.1106.
GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.
USDJPY is treading water on 109 handle above lowest levels since Jan
The U.S. session has seen U.S. stocks tumble into negative territory again following further anxiety over the U.S. and Sino.
Gold prices supported in risk-off markets around 20 D EMA
Gold prices have been holding in positive territory on Wednesday with stocks in decline as global economic data continues to fall in under par while a protracted standoff between China and the U.S. amplifies global growth concerns looking forward.
It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency
We don’t know how to judge the inverted yield curve at the 3-month/10-year. Bloomberg reports “the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries -- often watched as an early signal of pending recession -- fell to a 2007 low of minus 13 basis points Wednesday.”