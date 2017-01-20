Donald Trump's inauguration speech - Live Coverage

Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States is expected to address the nation as he takes office in the White House. Trump's inauguration takes place at the White House, Washington DC, starting at 17:00 GMT - 12:00 Midday EST.

Market participants and trader partners such as China, Canada and Mexico; await to Trump's inauguration speech to find certainty and stability.

Latest updates (18:00 GMT):

US President Trump: From this day forward, it will only be USA first

US President Trump - Policy will follow two simple rules: buy American and hire American

USD/JPY unchanged after President Trump speech

Updated White House's policy pages: Seeking 4% annual GDP growth

US stocks steady after Trump's 'USA first' speech

