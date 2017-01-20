USD/JPY unchanged after President Trump speech

Market volatility remained limited during and right after the speech from President Trump. USD/JPY is hovering around 115.00, at the same level it has been trading during last hours. The pair spiked lower but managed to hold above 114.50 and rose back erasing losses.

Trump gave no surprises during his speech. He repeated his campaign promises. “The time for empty talk is over, now arrived the hour of action”, said Trump.

US President Trump: From this day forward, it will only be USA first

The bond market also remained steady. The 10-year yield held near 2.50%. Equity prices in Wall Street trimmed some gains. The Dow Jones was up 0.29% (earlier was gaining 0.50%) while the Nasdaq was gaining 0.25%.

USD/JPY levels

To the upside resistance levels might be located at 115.40 (daily high), 115.60 (Jan 19 high) and 116.00 (psychological). On the opposite direction, support could be seen at 114.50 (daily low), 113.60 (Jan 16 low) and 112.55 (Jan low).



