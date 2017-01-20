Updated White House's policy pages: Seeking 4% annual GDP growth

The policy pages from the White House’s website had been updated after Inauguration ceremony, highlighting the US President Trump’s administration plans to create around 25 million jobs and return to 4% GDP growth. Also, Trump’s key goals consider a strategy to withdraw from TPP and shows a commitment to renegotiate NAFTA.

No mention of labeling China as “currency manipulator” and there is highlighted a plan to lower tax rate in every bracket. "If our partners refuse a renegotiation that gives American workers a fair deal, then the President will give notice of the United States' intent to withdraw from NAFTA", White House's website notes.

US President Trump - Policy will follow two simple rules: buy American and hire American