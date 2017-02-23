Dollar to rebound? - BTMU

Analysts at Bank of Toko Mitsubishi do not expect dollar weakness.

Key Quotes:

"US dollar on a DXY basis had been regaining some upside momentum again but the mention of “fairly soon” in regard to the timing of the next rate hike by the FOMC and the lack of concern expressed over inflation have undermined the dollar and eased speculation on a March rate hike."

"However, we do not expect any notable dollar weakness and the markets could quickly see the logic of May if not March which is still not priced. That will help the dollar to regain poise and advance over the coming months."