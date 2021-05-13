Crude Oil Futures: Look consolidative near-term

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano

According to flash data from CME Group for Crude Oil futures markets, open interest rose by around 18.7K contracts on Wednesday. Volume followed suit and went up for the fourth consecutive session, now by around 105.8K contracts.

WTI targets the monthly peaks around $66.70

Prices of the WTI edged higher in the first half of the week. Wednesday’s inconclusive session was amidst rising open interest and volume, exposing some consolidation in the very near-term. So far, bullish attempts are expected to keep targeting the April’s top around $66.70 per barrel.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

