Crude Oil Futures: Extra downside stays on the cards

CME Group’s flash data for crude oil futures markets noted open interest extended the uptrend for yet another session on Thursday, this time by around 16.6 contracts. Volume followed suit and rose for the third session in a row, now by around 158.8K contracts.
WTI risks a move to $36.00
Prices of the barrel of WTI dropped below the ley $40.00 mark on Thursday amidst rising open interest and volume. Against this, crude oil risks slipping back to the area of September lows near the $36.00 mark per barrel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.17 as Trump tests positive for coronavirus
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.17 as President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19. The US Non-Farm Payrolls report is awaited.
GBP/USD depressed below 1.29 amid the Brexit deadlock
GBP/USD is trading well below 1.29 as Brexit negotiations failed to make progress and as the EU takes the UK to court over the Internal Markets Bill.
Gold drops in Asia, confirming rising wedge breakdown
Gold's hourly chart shows a bearish reversal pattern. The decline has confirmed a rising wedge breakdown on the hourly chart. The bearish reversal pattern indicates that the recovery rally from the Sept. 28 low of $1,948 has ended.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Eagerly waiting for an upbeat report
The US is expected to have added modest 850K new jobs in September, but signs said otherwise. The market focus is still on a possible stimulus package from the US Congress ahead of elections.
WTI: Both swing-trade and day-trade now running risk free for 9R potential
WTI has fallen back to the downside below resistance. Both the swing trade and day trades are now running at breakeven for a potential 9R return. Bears are now in for a free ride towards the target and a possible 5R outcome.