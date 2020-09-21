Coronavirus update UK: 4,368 new coronavirus infections confirmed on Monday

There were 4,368 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Monday morning, the UK government data showed. This reading followed Sunday's increase of 3,899.

Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said the government is looking at whether additional containment measures are required.

Meanwhile, British Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said that some of the measures that they have to take are going to have an impact on the economy and the society.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair extended its slide after this report and was last seen losing 1% on a daily basis at 1.2787.