Coronavirus update: Germany’s new cases jump by 6,868, Moderna’s vaccine interim results out in Nov

According to the latest coronavirus statistics released by Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the European powerhouse reported 6,868 new infections on Tuesday.
The total tally stands now stands at 373,167. The death rose sharply by 47, bringing up the total count to 9,836.
Despite the worrying German stats, the optimism over the COVID-19 vaccine continues to play out, with the latest update from Moderna Inc.
The US pharma giant’s CEO said Tuesday, the COVID-19 vaccine interim results will be out in November following which the federal government could authorize emergency use of the company’s experimental vaccine in December, as cited by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
Market reaction
The market mood remains cautiously optimistic, with the haven demand for the US dollar dominating ahead of the fiscal stimulus deadline.
EUR/USD has picked up fresh bids and trades around 1.1775, as we write.
