Coronavirus update: Germany reports fewer new infections and deaths

The latest data from the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), showed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 177,212, with a total of 8,174 deaths reported on Friday.

Cases increased by 460 in Germany on Friday versus Thursday’s +745. The death toll rose by 27, the tally showed.

The institute estimates the virus reproduction rate (R-value) stays below the 1.0 key level, estimated at 0.89 as of Thursday.

The total estimate of about 159,000 persons has recovered as of the latest update.

EUR/USD looks to test 1.0900

EUR/USD meanders near daily lows of 1.0926, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid escalating US-China tensions.