Coronavirus in the US: Texas hospitalizations reportedly up 6.8%, Florida positive test rate tops 16%

COVID-19 cases continue rising in the US. Texas, currently suffering the worst outbreak, has reportedly seen a daily increase of 6.8% in hospitalizations, to 9.286. Several hospitals in Houston are overwhelmed.

Florida, another state suffering from a severe flareup, has seen a modest increase of 3.6% in coronavirus cases, below the seven-day rolling average of 5%. Nevertheless, the daily increase of 7,347 infections could be due to fewer tests, as the positive test rate is up from 14.95% to 16.27%.

It is essential to mention that also on Tuesday, reporting suffers from the "weekend effect" – when administrative bottlenecks slow down reporting. Figures for Sunday, reported on Monday, tend to be the lowest.

Coronavirus cases are rising in most American states:

Source: New York Times

more to come