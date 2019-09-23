Chinese farm official: 'Good outcome' from trade talks – Yicai

China’s state-backed media group Yicai on Sunday reported the comments from the Deputy Director of the Office of the Central Rural Work Leading Group Han Jun, delivered at an event in Washington, D.C.
Han responded offered clarification on Chinese officials’ sudden cancellation to the farm visit in Montana and Nebraska on Friday, by saying that China did not cancel planned visits to farms in the United States because of challenges in trade negotiations with the US.
Additional Comments:
Last week's trade negotiations were constructive and made thorough preparation for talks in early October.
There was a good outcome from the negotiations in the agriculture area too. The two sides had thorough and candid communications.
The farm visits were planned separately to the trade talks, and the US side has said they will send out another invite another time.
China is willing to further expand the scale of Sino-US agricultural trade and deepen cooperation between the two countries in the agriculture sector.
The above comments are likely to add to the renewed risk-on sentiment in Monday’s Asian trading so far, with AUD/USD heading towards 0.6800 while USD/JPY holds firmer near 107.70 amid a rise in S&P futures.
