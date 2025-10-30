China’s Xi: Two sides should look at long-term interest of cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, “two sides should look at long-term interest of cooperation,” following his meeting with US President Donald Trump to de-escalate trade tensions.

China's economy like an ocean.



China is confident, capable to deal with all kinds of risks, challenges.



China never seeks to challenge or replace any country, focuses on doing its own business well.



Conversation is better than confrontation.



Old channels, levels should maintain communication.



China, US should have positive in regional, international stage.



Trade and economy should become propeller for China, US relations.



Two sides should look at long-term interest of cooperation.



Two sides should not fall into 'vicious cycle of revenge'.



Two sides should continue to shorten list of problems.



Two sides should lengthen list of cooperation.



Two sides should refine, follow up on consensus.



Two sides should safeguard, implement consensus.



Both sides have good prospects for cooperation in the fields of combating illegal immigration.



Both sides have good prospects for countering telecom fraud, money laundering.



Both sides have good prospects for cooperation in AI.