US President Trump: The meeting with Xi was amazing

Following his highly anticipated meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said: “The meeting with Xi was amazing.”

On a scale of 1 to 10, the meeting with Xi was a 12.



A lot of decisions were made.



Will be providing conclusions on very important things.



Purchases of soybeans will begin immediately.



Agreed for China to work very hard in stopping fentanyl problem.



Also agreed to reduce (fentanyl tariffs).



But I wouldn't say everything was discussed.



We did discuss chips, they will be talking to Nvidia and others about taking chips.



But not talking about Nvidia's Blackwell chips.



All the rare earth issue has been settled, no more roadblocks on rare earths.



It's a one-year agreement that will be extended.



Tariffs on China will be 47% down from 57%.



I'll be going to China in April.



Xi will be coming to the US sometime after that.



Going to work together with Xi on Ukraine to get something done.



Taiwan never came up in talks with XI.



With others testing nuclear arms, it's appropriate we do also.

Separately, a US official said that “China will keep exports of rare earths flowing.”

The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains unimpressed by a lack of deal reach between both sides, dropping back below 99.00. Meanwhile, AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.6600, at the time of writing.