China's Trade Balance for January-February, in Yuan terms, came in at CNY 271.16 billion versus CNY 261.58 billion expected and CNY 329.27 billion last.

Exports came in at +13.9% vs. -6.3% expected and +9% last, while imports arrived at +2.9% vs. +19.1% expected and +17.7% last.

The upbeat Chinese trade data served failed to rescue the AUD bulls, leaving AUD/USD pair in lows just above the 0.67 handle, as the focus shifts towards the US payrolls data.

