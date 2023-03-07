China’s Qin: We resolutely oppose all forms of hegemony, cold war mentality

Share:

China’s new Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, is delivering his first briefing, noting that “we resolutely oppose all forms of hegemony, cold war mentality.”

Additional comments

“We resolutely defend national sovereignty and security.”

“We oppose decoupling and unilateral sanctions.”

“Ukraine crisis was a tragedy that could have been avoided.”

“China did not create the crisis, it has not provided weapons to either sides of the conflict.“

“Conflict, sanctions, pressure won’t solve the Ukraine crisis.”

“What is needed now is calmness and rationality. “

“Dialogue should begin as soon as possible.”

“Legitimate security concerns of all parties should be respected.”

“There seems to be an 'invisible hand' that’s driving the escalation of the Ukraine crisis.”

“China-Russia relations not subjected to interference by third parties.”

“The more turbulent the world is, the more China-Russia relations must advance.”

“Whatever currency that is used in China-Russia trade should be currency that’s simple to use, safe, trustworthy.”

“China should be the last to be accused of causing debt traps in other countries.”

Amidst the briefing, all eyes remain on his take on the US-Sino ties.

Market reaction

