China’s NHC reports 394 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, 114 new deaths

According to the latest report published by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Thursday, 394 new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported on the mainland on Feb 19 vs. 1,749 on Feb 18.

China reports 114 new coronavirus deaths on the mainland on Feb 19 vs 136 on Feb 18.

China's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on mainland hits 74,576 as of end-Feb 19.

China's total number of coronavirus deaths on mainland reaches 2,118 as of end-Feb 19.

Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, lowered its coronavirus case toll by removing clinically diagnosed patients with negative RNA test results.

Hubei reported 108 new deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 88 people died.