China’s NHC reports 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, 136 new deaths - Xinhua

According to the latest report published by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Wednesday, 1,749 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 136 deaths were reported on Tuesday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, per Xinhua.

The Commission, further, noted, “Among the deaths, 132 were in Hubei Province and one in Heilongjiang, Shandong, Guangdong and Guizhou, respectively.”

Last hour, the World Health Organization (WHO) officials urged calm, as China’s death toll continues to rise. Meanwhile, China's Hubei province, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, reported 1,693 new cases on Feb 18 vs 1,807 on Feb 17.

Despite rising economic costs from the China coronavirus impact, markets are seen shaking off the worries, as the risk sentiment is seen improving in Asia. The Asian stocks are trading with moderate gains while USD/JPY is back to test the 110 handle. The S&P 500 futures are up 0.25%.