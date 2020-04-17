China’s NBS: Will step up support measures

Additional headlines are crossing the wires from the press conference held by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, with the key highlights found below.
China's foreign trade situation in early April further improved from March.
External situation is complex, companies to face difficulties.
China will step up support measures.
Expects consumption to rebound as previously pent up demand is unleashed.
China needs to expand domestic demand while stabilizing exports.
Pressure on employment remains.
Migrant workers, graduates will find it harder to get jobs.
AUD/USD reaction
The aussie bulls have regained control following a temporary breather seen in the last hour after the mixed Chinese data dump, as AUD/USD heads back towards the daily highs of 0.6383, up 0.80% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
