China's manufacturing sector expansion to pick up pace in September - Reuters poll

According to the latest Reuters poll of 28 economists, China’s manufacturing sector activity is likely to witness a slightly faster expansion this month, as the overall economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic gains steam.

Key findings

“The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) is expected to pick up moderately to 51.2 in September from August’s 51.”

“The economy, which grew 3.2% in the second quarter year-on-year, is set to expand 2.2% this year - the weakest in over three decades.”

“The private Caixin manufacturing PMI will also be published on Sept. 30. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a reading of 53.1, the same as in August.”

