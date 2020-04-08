China's Hubei province reports zero new cases on April 7 vs zero on April 6.

Reuters reports that Mainland China reported on Wednesday 62 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, up from 32 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said, as the number of infections from people arriving from abroad surged. Mainland China's imported cases stood at 1,042 as of Tuesday, up 59 from day earlier, according to the health authority.

As for the world's cases, markets continued the positive tone buoyed by expectations that COVID-19 cases may be starting to peak and China's Hubei province reporting zero new cases again is good for risk sentiment.

