China’s ForeignMin: US has not given China any substantive help on outbreak

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, as they comment on the coronavirus outbreak.

Some countries, especially the US have overreacted to the virus outbreak.

The US has not given China any substantive help on outbreak.

The US has unceasingly created and spread panic.

Preventing people from entering borders is unreasonable.

Hope countries will make reasonable, calm and science-based judgements and responses.

China values safety of all countries' citizens in Wuhan.

China will provide necessary assistance in accordance with international conventions and Chinese regulations.

China and Canada in communication on evacuation of Canadian nationals from Wuhan.