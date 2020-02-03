PBOC: Coronavirus epidemic will not change China's sound long-term economic fundamentals

In a commentary in its publication, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said that the impact from the virus epidemic on China's economy is temporary.

The impact from virus epidemic on china's economy is limited

The stock market plunge on Monday has some irrational factors, or even panic triggered by herd effect.

Epidemic will not change China's sound long-term economic fundamentals.

China's economic development still has positive factors and shows strong resilience.

Positive factors in economic growth will provide long-term support for economic stabilization, steady financial market operations.

Believe market operation will return to rational state in long run.