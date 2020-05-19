China’s Foreign Ministry: US leadership’s letter tries to mislead the public to smear China

Responding to US President Donald Trump’s threatening letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier this Tuesday, China’s Foreign Ministry said that the US leadership’s letter tries to mislead the public to smear China.

US letter tries to shift the blame of its own incompetent response. Paying assessed contribution in full and on time is every member's obligation. The US tries to use China as an issue to shift the responsibility and bargain on its international obligations to the WHO.

President Trump shared a letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the WHO, via Twitter, in Asia, threatening to make temporary freeze of funding to WHO permanent and reconsider US membership.

Separately, China’s National Health Commission said that it is carrying out a review of the WHO’s COVID-19 response during the most intense period of the pandemic will have a negative or even disastrous effect.

China should actively participate in the work of independent review of the WHO’s COVID-19 response, the Commission added.