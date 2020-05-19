US Pres. Trump: Will make temporary freeze of funding to WHO permanent

US President Donald Trump shared a letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization (WHO), via Twitter, threatening to make temporary freeze of funding to WHO permanent and reconsider US membership.
Key quotes
“If WHO does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, will make temporary freeze of US funding to WHO permanent.”
“If WHO does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days he will also reconsider US membership in the organization.”
"The only way forward for the who is if it can demonstrate independence from China".
Earlier today, Trump said that he is “going to decide on the US contribution to the WHO (World Health Organization) soon,” while confessing that he takes hydroxychloroquine pill on a daily basis since April.
Coronavirus update: US death toll crosses 90K, Pres. Trump says he takes hydroxychloroquine everyday
Market reaction
The risk sentiment is receiving a fresh hit on the intensifying US-WHO-China drama, with AUD/USD hitting fresh session lows near 0.6510. S&P 500 futures extend losses while the Asian stocks wipe out gains and turn negative.
