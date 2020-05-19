USD/JPY up little, lacks follow-through beyond mid-107.00s

- The prevalent risk-on mood helped USD/JPY to gain some positive traction on Tuesday.
- The market mood remains supported by the latest optimism over coronavirus vaccine.
- Sustained USD selling bias seemed to cap the upside amid worsening US-China relations.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias for the second straight session on Tuesday and climbed to one-week tops. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through, with bulls struggling to build on the momentum further beyond mid-107.00s.
The latest optimism over encouraging data on coronavirus vaccine trial fueled some follow-through positive move in the global equity markets. The risk-on mood undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen and was seen as one of the key factor extending some support to the major.
Meanwhile, the US dollar witnessed some follow-through selling on Tuesday and retreated further from three-week tops set last Friday. This, in turn, held investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets and eventually kept a lid on any further positive move for the USD/JPY pair.
Bulls also seemed reluctant amid growing fears about the second wave of coronavirus infections and worsening US-China relations. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Later during the early North American session, the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – will be looked upon for some impetus. This coupled with the Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's joint congressional testimony might produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.45
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|107.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.07
|Daily SMA50
|107.74
|Daily SMA100
|108.47
|Daily SMA200
|108.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.5
|Previous Daily Low
|107.04
|Previous Weekly High
|107.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.5
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Together the Fed and Washington have poured more than 6 T USD into the US economy in spending, grants, loans, rate cuts and bond purchases in an effort to blunt the impact of the pandemic closure of large parts of the US economy.