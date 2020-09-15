China’s Aug data dump: Retail Sales, Industrial Production beat estimates, AUD/USD in highs

China’s August Retail Sales YoY, the number arrived at 0.5% vs. 0% exp and -1.1% last, with Industrial Output YoY at +5.6% and +5.1% exp and +4.8% last.

Meanwhile, Fixed Asset Investment YoY stood at -0.3% vs. -0.4% expected and -1.6% last.

China’s January-August Private Sector Fixed Asst Investment dropped by 2.8% YoY.

Impact on AUD/USD

The upbeat Chinese macro numbers served, boosted the rebound in the aussie dollar. The AUD/USD pair flirts with daily highs of 0.7312 on the data release, up 0.26% on the day.