China: Trade surplus with US narrowed to $26.95 billion in August from $27.97 billion in July

Data published by the General Administration of Customs of China over the weekend showed that China's trade surplus with the US narrowed to $26.95 billion in August from $27.97 billion in July. Further details of the report revealed that the trade surplus with the US from January to August was $195.45 billion.

Additionally, China's exports fell 1% in August on a yearly basis to reflect the negative impact of the trade conflict while imports fell 5.6% in the same period to bring the trade surplus down to $34.84 billion from $45.06 billion compared to analysts' estimate of $43 billion.