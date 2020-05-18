China to deepen market-based interest rate reform – Xinhua

China will minimize the direct interference from the government on microeconomic activities, China's state news agency, Xinhua, reported on Monday.
Additional takeaways
"China will deepen market-based interest rate reform, increase the pricing ability of financial institutions."
"China will increase two-way fluctuations of yuan, improve market-based currency formation mechanism."
"China will build a new, effective macroeconomic regulation mechanism."
"China will make macro regulation more forward-looking, targeted and coordinated."
"China will further regulate local government financing vehicles, strip them of government financing function."
"China will steadily push forward legislation of property tax."
Market reaction
These remarks don't seem to be having a significant impact on the market sentiment. As of writing, major European equity indexes are gaining between 2.2% and 2.9%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold hits highest since 2012 above $1,760
Gold has hit a new 7.5-year high above $1,760 as central banks extend their bond-buying schemes and speculation about negative rates. Speculation remains elevated.
EUR/USD trades above 1.08 amid Powell's stark warnings
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, in range. Fed Chair Powell warned of a long recovery and unemployment above 25% in the US. The ECB is ready to do more. Sino-American tensions are mounting around Huawei and coronavirus.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.21 amid Brexit, BOE concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.21, consolidating its losses. Fraught post-Brexit negotiations and speculation that the BOE could set negative interest rates is weighing on the pound.
Ethereum bids to lead the way to the moon
Ethereum takes over from Bitcoin and bets on increasing its market share beyond 10%. Bitcoin runs out of strength to face a scenario of multiple technical resistances. Ripple is still weak but could surprise on the upside in the next few days.
WTI rallies 5% to fresh monthly tops above $31, focus on expiry play
Heading into the expiry week, WTI (June futures on Nymex) bulls show little sign of nervousness when compared to the May contract expiry carnage.