China Stats Bureau revises 2018 GDP higher by 2.1%.
Key note
- The revision will not have any major impact on 2019 GDP growth.
China routinely revises its annual GDP data, typically making a final revision at the end of the calendar year. While the revisions typically have no immediate bearing on policy, some analysts see other implications for longer-term economic targets if past estimates are revised higher. "Analysts expect GDP growth to slow to 6.2% this year as domestic demand softened and a Sino-U.S. trade war persisted," - Reuters. USD/CNY is unchanged on the news, -0.03%
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD:1.1052 is key support
EUR/USD could face strong selling pressure below key support of 1.1052. The pair created a bearish hammer on Wednesday. That candlestick pattern is widely considered an early warning of an impending bearish reversal. The follow-through was bearish on Thursday.
GBP/USD: Bearish pin bar on D1 keeps sellers hopeful
Bearish candlestick pattern doubts the GBP/USD’s latest recovery as the cable takes the bids to 1.2920 during Asian session. Prices are likely to liquidate the recent upside momentum unless breaking the latest high of 1.2986.
USD/JPY: Flat in Tokyo as markets look for trade-deal clarity
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is flat around 108.60 trading ina narrow 10-pip range following a mixed session overnight for financial markets. where USD/JPY ranged between 108.46 and 108.70.
Gold clings to 100-day EMA amid a lack of fresh catalysts, US-China tussle in focus
Following its first negative daily closing in the week, Gold prices cling to 100-day EMA while flashing $1,465 as a quote during Friday’s Asian session. The US “Freedom of Navigation” and another funding bill to avoid shutdown recently occupied headlines.
Big Day for the Euro with ECB Lagarde and PMIs
Friday will be a big day for the euro. There's a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde and November PMIs. Since Lagarde became the President of the central bank, she has not made any direct comments on monetary policy.