Gold tanks below $5,000 as Warsh Fed pick, US inflation weigh

Gold price (XAU/USD) extends its losses on Friday, plunges nearly 10% to sink below $4,900 after US President Donald Trump revealed his pick for Fed Chair, while a hot inflation reading in the US justified the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision on Wednesday to keep rates steady. The XAU/USD trades around the top/bottom of the $5,000 mark.

Bullion plunges over 7% as a hawkish Fed chair nomination and stubborn inflation crush easing hopes

On Friday morning, Trump revealed that he chose Kevin Warsh to become the new Chair of the US central bank. Warsh wasknown as a hawk in his previous period as Governor at the Fed.

Since the announcement, Gold prices have reaccelerated their losses, while the Greenback recovered, despite being poised to sustain losses of over 1.42% in January, based on the US Dollar Index (DXY).

The DXY, which measures the US currency performance versus six peers, surges 0.74% to 96.87, a headwind for Bullion prices.

Long-dated US Treasury yields are rising in a sign that speculators see fewer odds that Warsh could cut rates “indiscriminately” to please the White House. The US 10-year Treasury note yield is up one-and-a-half basis points at 4.247% as of writing.

In the meantime, Fed speakers are crossing the wires, led by Atlanta’s Fed Raphael Bostic, Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Stephen Miran.

On the data front, prices paid by producers in the US missed estimates for a deceleration and remained steadily above the Fed’s 2% goal. This supports the Fed’s decision on Wednesday to hold rates amid growing concerns that inflation could reaccelerate.

Next week, the US economic docket will feature a tranche of US jobs data, speeches by Fed officials, and the ISM Manufacturing and Services PMIs for January.

Daily market movers: Gold plunges sharply as US Dollar recovers

Fed Governor Stephen Miran described Warsh as an excellent choice for the Fed, noting that the main drivers of the recent increase in PPI are house prices and portfolio management fees.

Governor Christopher Waller pointed out that the labor market remains weak despite steady economic growth and remarked that inflation would be close to 2% if not for tariffs, which have kept it near the 3% mark. Waller also stated that policy should be closer to neutral, around 3%.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic emphasized the need for patience regarding monetary policy, suggesting it should be somewhat restrictive, and noted that the full impact of tariffs on prices has yet to be seen. He anticipates that inflation will remain persistent.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) featured the Producer Price Index (PPI) for December, which rose by 3% YoY, remaining unchanged from November and missing expectations of a 2.7% decline. Core PPI, which excludes food and energy components, rose by 3.3% YoY, above the prior month's 3% increase and contrary to consensus estimates anticipating a decrease to 2.9%.

Last Wednesday, the Fed held rates unchanged, adopting a cautious approach and revealing that policy decisions would be taken meeting by meeting.

As of writing, money markets had priced in 51 basis points of easing by the Fed toward the end of the year, revealed data from Prime Market Terminal.

Source: Prime Market Terminal

Technical outlook: Gold crashes below $5,000 as bears push prices lower

Gold is diving sharply on Friday, clearing key support levels like $5,000, extending its losses toward $4,850. Bullish momentum seems to be fading as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is reaching its neutral level.

However, the uptrend remains intact, unless XAU/USD drops below December 26 high of $4,549, which could exacerbate a test of the 50-day SMA at $4,474.

If XAU/USD reclaims $5,000, the first resistance would be the January 27 high at $5,182, ahead of $5,200. Up next lies $5,300.

Gold Daily Chart