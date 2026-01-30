TRENDING:
USD/JPY jumps as US Dollar strengthens on hawkish signals, Warsh nomination

  • USD/JPY rises sharply as the US Dollar rebounds after signals perceived as more restrictive on monetary policy.
  • Kevin Warsh’s nomination reassures markets about the Federal Reserve’s policy direction and independence.
  • Stronger-than-expected US producer inflation supports the Greenback, while Japanese data argue for patience from the BoJ.
Ghiles Guezout

USD/JPY rebounds around 154.50 on Friday at the time of writing, up 0.90% on the day, supported by a renewed recovery in the US Dollar (USD) after several weeks of weakness. The move comes as markets reassess the monetary policy outlook in the United States (US) and Japan.

The US Dollar strengthened after US President Donald Trump expressed his support for Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve (Fed). If confirmed by the Senate, Kevin Warsh would succeed Jerome Powell, whose term is set to expire in May. Investors, who initially feared a highly dovish nomination given the president’s repeated calls for lower interest rates, are instead viewing Warsh as a relatively hawkish choice. A former Fed Governor, he is seen as an institutional figure, which has helped ease recent concerns about the central bank’s independence.

The US Dollar also draws support from firmer-than-expected inflation data. The US Producer Price Index (PPI) rose by 0.5% MoM in December, following a 0.2% increase in November, while the annual rate stands at 3.0%, above expectations. The core measure surprised even more, with a 0.7% monthly increase and a 3.3% annual rate, signaling that upstream inflationary pressures remain strong.

Comments from Federal Reserve officials remain mixed, however. Governor Christopher Waller said he favored a 25-basis-point rate cut at the last meeting, arguing that monetary policy remains too restrictive relative to a neutral level near 3%. By contrast, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic called for patience, stressing the need to see clear progress toward the 2% inflation target.

In Japan, recent data reinforce the contrast with US dynamics. Tokyo CPI figures showed inflation cooling in January. Headline inflation rose 1.5% YoY after 2% in December, while underlying measures eased to 2%, below forecasts. This moderation in price pressures reduces the urgency for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to raise interest rates.

According to a note from BBH, the Bank of Japan can afford to remain patient before resuming its tightening cycle. Rate markets have trimmed the probability of a March hike, now favoring a rate increase in April. Weaker activity indicators, including a MoM decline in Retail Sales, support this cautious stance.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.81%0.76%0.96%0.80%1.22%0.89%0.86%
EUR-0.81%-0.05%0.11%-0.01%0.42%0.08%0.05%
GBP-0.76%0.05%0.17%0.04%0.46%0.13%0.11%
JPY-0.96%-0.11%-0.17%-0.14%0.27%-0.06%-0.08%
CAD-0.80%0.01%-0.04%0.14%0.42%0.08%0.07%
AUD-1.22%-0.42%-0.46%-0.27%-0.42%-0.33%-0.29%
NZD-0.89%-0.08%-0.13%0.06%-0.08%0.33%-0.02%
CHF-0.86%-0.05%-0.11%0.08%-0.07%0.29%0.02%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

EUR/USD weakens below 1.1900, USD remains firm

EUR/USD weakens below 1.1900, USD remains firm

EUR/USD has slipped back into its downtrend, drifting below the 1.1900 support as the US Dollar’s recovery keeps gathering traction. Indeed, the Greenback’s push higher gathered pace after President Trump named Kevin Warsh as Jerome Powell’s successor and US Producer Prices rose more than expected in December.

GBP/USD retreats further, threatens 1.3700

GBP/USD retreats further, threatens 1.3700

Selling pressure remains on the rise, dragging GBP/USD back towards three-day lows around 1.3720-1.3710 at the end of the week. Cable’s retracement reflects a firmer rebound in the Greenback as investors digest Trump’s announcement of the next Fed chair.

Gold remains offered just above $5,000

Gold remains offered just above $5,000

Gold is extending its pullback, managing to trim part of its strong losses and regain the $5,000 mark and beyond on Friday. The precious metal’s severe drop comes amid broad-based profit-taking across the commodity space, alongside a firmer US Dollar and mixed US Treasury yields.

Stellar deepens correction, slipping to 3-month low as risk-off mood persists

Stellar deepens correction, slipping to 3-month low as risk-off mood persists

Stellar continues to trade in the red, slipping below $0.20 on Friday, a level not seen since mid-October. Bearish sentiment intensifies amid falling Open Interest and negative funding rates in the derivatives market. On the technical side, weakening momentum indicators support further correction in XLM.

Microsoft sell-off etches $400 billion hole in market, second highest on record

Microsoft sell-off etches $400 billion hole in market, second highest on record

Microsoft's (MSFT) post-earnings cratering on Thursday sent other indices into pullback mode despite the narrow nature of its weakness.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple continued their corrections on Friday, posting weekly losses of nearly 6%, 3%, and 5%, respectively. BTC is nearing the November lows at $80,000, while ETH slips below $2,800 amid increasing downside pressure.

