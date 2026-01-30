Silver collapses over 30% as metals rout triggers historic washout

Silver (XAG/USD) sinks sharply by more than 30% on Friday as the precious metals segment is being punished by the financial markets, with the grey metal falling more than $38 at the time of writing. XAG/USD trades at $76.91, after reaching a daily high of $118.46.

XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

As it plunges, Silver cleared key support levels like $100, $90, $80 and it seems on its way to challenge the $70.00 milestone if it wasn’t for the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) standing at $73.51.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell on a parabolic form from around 83 level to 42, turning bearish during the session.

If XAG/USD tumbles below $70.00, it could exacerbate a downfall towards the 100-day SMA at $60.00

Conversely, if Silver closes on a daily basis above the December 29 high of $83.75, the uptrend could remain intact and buyers could challenge higher prices in the near-term.

XAG/USD Price Chart – Daily

Silver Daily Chart