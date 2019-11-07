China is considering to remove restrictions on poultry imports from US - Xinhua

According to Chinese news outlet Xinhua, China is considering to remove restrictions on poultry imports from the United States, per Reuters.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its risk rally on this headline and was last up 2.17% on a daily basis at 1.865%.

Earlier in the session, citing Commerce Ministry spokesperson Gao Feng, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that the US and China have agreed to remove additional tariffs in phases and that both sides are working to wrap up an interim trade agreement.