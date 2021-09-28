China Evergrande Update: PBOC vows ‘healthy’ property market

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will try is best to safeguard the healthy development of the real estate market and protect home buyers’ lawful rights, Bloomberg reports key highlights from the central bank’s quarterly meeting held on Friday.
Additional takeaways
“Will step up efforts to coordinate monetary, fiscal, industrial policies and regulations to support the economy with finance and prevent risks. “
“Pledge to drive real lending rates lower. “
On Monday, Reuters reported that the Shenzhen government is investigating a unit of Evergrande.
According to a letter from the city’s financial regulator to investors, “relevant departments of the Shenzhen government have gathered public opinions about Evergrande Wealth and are launching a thorough investigation into related issues of the company.”
Market reaction
Risk-off flows have returned to markets on resurfacing Evergrande fears and amidst the deadlock on the US debt ceiling.
AUD/USD is bouncing off lows, having found support from the upbeat Australian Retail Sales data.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Scalping target achieved
EUR/USD bears have been in control on Tuesday and taking on critical support structures. At this juncture, the bears will be taking profits and unless daily support gives at 1.1683 that could be all from the bears for now and until Europe comes online.
GBP/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.3700 as BOE, Fed signals join Brexit woes
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3700 amid Tuesday’s Asian session, after a positive week-start. The cable pair reacts to the recently mixed comments from the central bank leaders of the UK and the US amid the Brexit-led fuel and chicken crisis in England.
EUR/USD: Scalping target achieved
EUR/USD bears have been in control on Tuesday and taking on critical support structures. At this juncture, the bears will be taking profits and unless daily support gives at 1.1683 that could be all from the bears for now and until Europe comes online.
Ripple to plunge to $0.70
XRP price continues to test the final and most decisive support level in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system: Senkou Span B. A drop below Senkou Span B will likely generate a swift move below the $0.90 and $0.80 value areas.
Bond yields, energy crunch and US debt ceiling: Three risks that could derail markets
The most surprising thing in financial markets at the start of a new week was not the surge in the oil price or the fact that markets are treating the Evergrande default like it was yesterday’s news.