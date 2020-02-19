China dumps US Treasuries for the sixth straight month in December

According to the US Treasury Department report released Tuesday, China’s total shrank $54.4 billion on the year to $1.07 trillion.

China sold around $19.3bn of US Treasuries in December. Its holdings dropped in December for a sixth straight month to the smallest amount since early 2017.

Meanwhile, foreign inflows into US Treasuries in 2019 hit largest in 7 years

Global yields and money flows into the US dollar in focus