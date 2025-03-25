China AI narratives affect Dow Jones constituents: Apple stock rises as Nvidia sheds weight

- Apple CEO Tim Cook is visiting China this week.
- Cook has positive things to say about China's Deepseek.
- Alibaba's Chairman worries that the US is entering an AI bubble.
- NVDA stock has fallen into a bearish Death Cross on the daily chart.
The United States (US) stock market is once again churning tepidly higher on Tuesday as investors hope that the Trump administration’s Liberation Day, scheduled for April 2, will mean more targeted and digestible tariffs than initially anticipated.
As part of the waiting period on Tuesday, China has filled the headlines on several different levels, imparting movement on two major Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) stocks: Apple (AAPL) and Nvidia (NVDA).
Apple made headlines on Monday when CEO Tim Cook praised China’s AI chatbot Deepseek. Apple stock then gained more than 1% on Tuesday, when Tim Cook announced that a popular Chinese video game is coming to the Mac this week.
Meanwhile, Nvidia stock has shed some recent gains on Tuesday after Alibaba (BABA) raised concerns that the US was in an AI bubble.
The Dow Jones saw early gains in the Tuesday session collapse around lunchtime in New York and now trades largely even at the time of writing. The NASDAQ still holds onto a 0.3% advance.
Nvidia, Apple stock news
Apple’s Tim Cook wrote on his Weibo account on Tuesday that the popular role-playing game Wuthering Waves will be coming to the Mac ecosystem.
“Wuthering Waves is coming to Mac on Thursday! Thanks Kuro Games for sharing how you use Apple technologies to deliver incredibly immersive experiences for gamers everywhere!", Cook wrote during the third day of his China trip.
Posted to Tim Cook's Weibo account on March 25, 2025
It was one of many positive advertisements Cook made during his multi-day trip. Chinese media highlighted Cook’s praise of the artificial intelligence lab DeepSeek, which produced a cheaper AI chatbot that worried some US AI executives back in January. He referred to their AI models as “excellent”.
Many observers think an AI partnership is in the works between Deepseek and Apple. In late January, Alibaba released its own in-house AI platform Qwen 2.5-Max, which it claims surpasses Deepseek’s third version. However, Alibaba was forced to drastically cut prices on its AI products due to Deepseek’s much cheaper option, which is open-source.
Despite announcing a $52 billion long-term investment in AI technology, an Alibaba official on Tuesday threw cold water on the US vision for AI. Alibaba Chairman Joe Tsai said he viewed recent news of heavy US investment in AI as “the beginning of some kind of bubble.”
"People are talking about $500 billion [in reference to the Trump administration’s announced partnership with OpenAI and Softbank], several hundred billion dollars,” said Tsai at a Hong Kong investment conference. “I don't think that's entirely necessary. I think in a way, people are investing ahead of the demand that they're seeing today.”
Any major pullback in spending on AI infrastructure would likely upend Nvidia’s current valuation as much of it depends on the AI supercycle continuing at a rapid pace.
Apple, Nvidia stock charts
Nvidia stock's daily chart should worry investors as it has only just entered a dreaded Death Cross pattern. This is when the 50-day (blue) Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossed below the 200-day SMA. Typically, this is a strong bearish signal that an extended downtrend lies ahead.
If support at $105 fails to support NVDA stock as it did in mid-March, then shares could quickly drop to $92. That level held up during the August 5, 2024 crash.
NVDA daily stock chart
Apple stock has not yet crossed into a Death Cross, but the 50-day and 200-day SMAs are clearly moving toward parity. Apple found support over the past two weeks near $210, but a break there could send shares hurtling toward the $196 or even $180 supports.
Morgan Stanley said in a recent investor note that Apple is somewhat insulated from an AI downturn since it is not dependent on the industry, but the analysts did suggest that Apple stock is expensive enough to move lower in a general market sell-off that affected other AI stocks.
AAPL daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0800 after US data
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0800 in the American session on Tuesday. Disappointing consumer sentiment data for March and New Home Sales figures from the US weigh on the USD, allowing the pair to hold its ground.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2950 with eyes on tariffs, geopolitics
GBP/USD builds on Monday's modest gains and trades at around 1.2950 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The improving risk mood and dismal Consumer Confidence data from the US make it difficult for the USD to find demand and support the pair.
Gold hovers around $3,020, bulls return
Gold preserves its bullish momentum and trades above $3,030 on Tuesday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness on weak macroeconomic data releases help XAU/USD push higher as investors remain focused on geopolitical and tariff headlines.
World Liberty Financial confirms launch of USD1 stablecoin
President Donald Trump-inspired World Liberty Financial (WLFI) confirmed on Tuesday that it will launch its USD1 stablecoin, which it claims will be backed 1:1 with the US Dollar. This comes after the DeFi platform initiated several test transactions using the stablecoin on the Binance BNB Chain.
Seven Fundamentals for the Week: Tariff news, fresh surveys, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge are eyed Premium
Reports and rumors ahead of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs announcement next week will continue moving markets. Business and consumer surveys will try to gauge where the US economy is heading. Core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is eyed late in the week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.