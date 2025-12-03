China affirms 5% growth target for 2026 – Reuters
A report from Reuters has stated that Chinese officials have provided suggestions on how a 5% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate can be achieved in 2026 too.
“We should set a target of around 5% for 2026, the first year of the 15th five-year plan," adding that there will be certainly challenges in achieving this, but there is room to maneuver with both fiscal and monetary policy," one of the Chinese government advisers said.
Market reaction
The impact of the news seems limited on the AUD/USD pair, despite being a liquidity proxy for the Chinese Yuan. At the press time, the AUD/USD pair trades 0.2% higher to near 0.6580.
Australian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.10%
|-0.25%
|-0.06%
|-0.10%
|-0.18%
|-0.09%
|-0.13%
|EUR
|0.10%
|-0.16%
|0.04%
|-0.00%
|-0.09%
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|0.25%
|0.16%
|0.19%
|0.16%
|0.07%
|0.17%
|0.13%
|JPY
|0.06%
|-0.04%
|-0.19%
|-0.04%
|-0.13%
|-0.04%
|-0.07%
|CAD
|0.10%
|0.00%
|-0.16%
|0.04%
|-0.08%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|0.18%
|0.09%
|-0.07%
|0.13%
|0.08%
|0.10%
|0.05%
|NZD
|0.09%
|-0.01%
|-0.17%
|0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.10%
|-0.04%
|CHF
|0.13%
|0.03%
|-0.13%
|0.07%
|0.03%
|-0.05%
|0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
