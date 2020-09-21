CFCT Positioning Report: GBP net longs in multi-month lows

These are the main highlights of the CFCT Positioning Report for the week ended on September 15th:
- Speculators trimmed their gross longs in the British pound for the third consecutive week, taking the net longs to the lowest level since mid-April at around 2.3K contracts. The prospects of further easing by the BoE coupled with increasing uncertainty in the EU-UK trade talks appear to have weighed on sentiment in the last days.
- Net shorts in the US dollar rose to levels last seen in early December 2017. That was before the FOMC gathering, therefore It will not be surprising to see investors re-positioning in the greenback following the event and in light of the renewed bias towards the risk aversion seen in past days.
- Speaking about safe havens, net longs in JPY climbed to 2-week highs, while net longs in the Swiss franc retreated to levels last seen in late July.
- Despite the upbeat tone at the ECB event, speculators dragged net longs in EUR to the lowest level since late July. Profit taking and the resumption of some risk-off mood are seen behind the correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
