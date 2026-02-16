TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR: Limited global demand caps ambitions – Commerzbank

EUR: Limited global demand caps ambitions – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Commerzbank’s Thu Lan Nguyen explains that the ECB’s expansion of its EUREP facility to all eligible non‑Euro central banks is aimed at boosting Euro liquidity globally and supporting the Euro’s international role. However, she stresses that demand for Euro liquidity remains minimal compared with the Dollar, limiting prospects for the Euro to challenge the Dollar’s dominance in trade and reserves.

ECB widens EUREP but demand lagging

"The ECB announced over the weekend that it will grant all non-euro central banks access to its euro liquidity facilities in the future (provided there are no regulatory grounds for exclusion). This means that the Eurosystem's repo facility – EUREP for short – which was previously mainly accessible to central banks in neighboring regions, will be opened up. The aim is to provide sufficient euro liquidity far beyond the euro area, especially when it is particularly needed in turbulent times on the financial markets."

"This step must be seen in the context of the recent intensified efforts by EU leaders to strengthen the euro as an international currency. And the signal is clear: everyone should be able to obtain euros when they are needed. But here's the crux of the matter: so far, there has been little demand."

"This becomes particularly clear when comparing the use of the ECB's euro liquidity lines to date with those of the US Federal Reserve. One period in which the Fed's liquidity lines were most needed was in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, when fears of lockdowns were rampant. At their peak, outstanding payments from the Fed's USD lines to foreign central banks reached around USD 450 billion."

"Of course, the Fed's network is much more extensive. The US Federal Reserve maintains permanent swap lines with the five most important central banks in the world (ECB, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, Swiss National Bank, Bank of Canada). But the point is rather that in times of stress on the global financial market, everyone demands US dollars and not euros."

"The idea of the European monetary authorities is clear: they want to make the euro attractive enough so that more and more companies use the common currency for cross-border payments. However, in order to knock the dollar off its throne, the euro would have to increasingly function as a vehicle currency, i.e., be used in transactions between third countries."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD tests nine-day EMA support near 1.1850

EUR/USD tests nine-day EMA support near 1.1850

EUR/USD inches lower during the Asian hours on Monday, trading around 1.1870 at the time of writing. The 14-day Relative Strength Index momentum indicator at 56 stays above the midline, confirming improving momentum. RSI has cooled from prior overbought readings but stabilizes above 50, suggesting dips could stay limited before buyers reassert control.

GBP/USD flat lines as traders await key UK macro data and FOMC minutes

GBP/USD flat lines as traders await key UK macro data and FOMC minutes

The GBP/USD pair kicks off a new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow range, just below mid-1.3600s, during the Asian session. Moreover, the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive traders as the market focus now shifts to this week's important releases from the UK and the US.

Gold slides below $5,000 amid USD uptick and positive risk tone; downside seems limited

Gold slides below $5,000 amid USD uptick and positive risk tone; downside seems limited

Gold attracts fresh sellers at the start of a new week and reverses a part of Friday's strong move up of over $150 from sub-$4,900 levels. The commodity slides back below the $5,000 psychological mark during the Asian session, though the downside potential seems limited amid a combination of supporting factors.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate within key ranges as selling pressure eases

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate within key ranges as selling pressure eases

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have been trading sideways within key ranges following the massive correction. Meanwhile, XRP recovers slightly, breaking above the key resistance zone. The top three cryptocurrencies hint at a potential short-term recovery, with momentum indicators showing fading bearish signs.

Global inflation watch: Signs of cooling services inflation

Global inflation watch: Signs of cooling services inflation

Realized inflation landed close to expectations in January, as negative base effects weighed on the annual rates. Remaining sticky inflation is largely explained by services, while tariff-driven goods inflation remains limited even in the US.

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP potential bottom could be in sight

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP potential bottom could be in sight

Ripple edges up above the intraday low of $1.35 at the time of writing on Friday amid mixed price actions across the crypto market. The remittance token failed to hold support at $1.40 the previous day, reflecting risk-off sentiment amid a decline in retail and institutional sentiment. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers