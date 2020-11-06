Canada: Job market recovery has a long way to go, job creation to ease back to a more normal level – NFB

Data released on Friday in Canada showed a positive net change in employment of 84K and a decline in the unemployment rate to 8.9%. According to analysts at National Bank of Canada, the labour market recovery has a long way to go and they see job creation will start to ease back to a more normal level.
Key Quotes:
“The October report came in slightly better than expected. This was a relatively good performance given the closures of restaurants, bars, theatres and gyms in certain regions of central Canada.”
“We were also pleased to see the share of gains in October being concentrated in full-time jobs. Private sector employment also did well during the month, a necessary condition for a sustained recovery.”
“As of October, employment is now just 3.3% below its February level with no less than 79% of jobs lost that have now been recovered.”
“While the labour market recovery has a long way to go, job creation will start to ease back to a more normal level. Temporary layoffs have already declined substantially meaning that job creation will now depend on new positions being created.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Biden takes lead in all swing states, markets await further results
Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania and is also ahead in Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona. Markets await further results and networks to call states. Nonfarm Payrolls beat estimates with 638,000. The safe-haven US dollar is down and stocks have stabilized.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.19 as US elections near their end
EUR/USD has resumed its gains, rising toward 1.19. The US elections are closely watched with the latest being Biden taking the lead in all swing states: Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia. US Nonfarm Payrolls beat estimates with 638,000.
GBP/USD trades above 1.3150 amid election and Brexit optimism
GBP/USD has risen above 1.3150 as markets expect a decision in the US elections, with Biden in the lead. UK PM Johnson will speak to EC Commission President von der Leyen on Saturday, triggers hopes for a Brexit deal.
XAU/USD refreshes multi-week tops, around $1960 post-NFP
Gold held steady near multi-week tops, just below the $1960 region through the early North American session and had a rather muted reaction to the US monthly jobs report.
WTI: Recovery falters at $38.50 amid virus, US election concerns
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has stalled the sharp rebound near the midpoint of the 38 level, as sellers continue to lurk amid a risk-off market profile.