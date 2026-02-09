Canada: Food prices and tariffs shape outlook – RBC Economics

RBC Economics analysts note that Canadian inflation drivers differ from those in the U.S., with limited tariff increases and easing business input cost pressures according to the Bank of Canada’s Business Outlook Survey. However, analysts stress that rising food prices, global agricultural costs, and potential spillovers from broader U.S. tariffs pose upside risks to Canadian inflation via integrated supply chains and restructuring costs.

Domestic drivers diverge from U.S. trends

"There are clearly key differences in the current drivers of inflation in Canada and the U.S. Tariff increases in Canada over the last year have been limited, and business surveys like the BoC’s Business Outlook Survey point to easing business input cost inflation."

"But, there are some similarities. Food prices have also been rising sharply in Canada, driven by the lagged impact of what are still relatively high global agricultural commodity prices, and low Canadian cattle inventories. They are adding upward pressure to beef prices rather than tariffs."

"Broader U.S. tariffs can still spill over to higher costs for Canadian producers through integrated supply chains, and the BoC has cited restructuring costs to avoid tariffs as a key upside risk to future Canadian inflation."

