According to the data released by Statistics Canada on Friday, Canadian consumer price index (CPI) climbed 1.5% y-o-y in December. From a month earlier, consumer prices declined 0.2% in December.

The advance follows a 1.2% increase in November and 1.5% increase in October. Expectations were for a 1.7% advance in December.

Meanwhile, core CPI ticked higher by 02% on a monthly basis.