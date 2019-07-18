TD Securities analysis team points out that Canada’s ADP employment for June will provide the highlight of a thin data calendar.

Key Quotes

“While the LFS showed modest job losses for the month, we would note that ADP excludes self-employed workers who were responsible for the headline miss on the LFS, which showed (public and private) employment rising by 39k. Teranet HPI for June will round out the data calendar but is unlikely to receive much attention coming on the heels of the official existing home sales report from Monday.”