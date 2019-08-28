CAD/JPY: Bears looking for a quick snack ahead of key GDP data

- BoC in focus, weighing on the CAD while risk-off themes support Yen.
- CAD/JPY is pressured below the wider fan of the GMMA and the upside momentum had been capped.
CAD/JPY is back under pressure on both a fundamental and technical view. In Asia, the pair is steady but came into supply again overnight as the markets expect the Bank of Canada to act, potentially as soon as September with a surprise rate cut, catching up with its counterparts to take measures against prospects of slower global growth.
However, Canada remains in the opposite camp to such economic powers as the US and China and European countries that have been failing to impress. We have seen a number of positive economic surprises and higher than expected inflation and the Canadian economy has registered the strongest growth among G7 countries in Q2 - We now await this week's release where there are consensus expectations of 3.0%. Many would argue that with the private-sector job creation in 2019 is the strongest since 2011, core inflation is right on the central bank’s target with risks to the housing sector fading, unless the trade conflict between the United States and China escalates further, there is no need for monetary stimulus in Canada.
Net longs falling further
However, CAD net long positions fell further amid rising expectations that the BoC will respond to the trade tensions by lowering interest rates in the coming months. Investors will be looking for fresh clues, if not a cut, from the BoC scheduled to meet on September 4 when a dovish statement could be published.
CAD/JPY levels
CAD/JPY is pressured below the wider fan of the GMMA and the upside momentum had been capped by a daily descending trendline with lower highs. indeed, there is a bearish bias. However, with key data coming up, should the GDP impress significantly, BoC rate cut bets will be pulled from the table and so long as there are no risk-off escalations, consolidation could well be the theme.
CAD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.61
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|79.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.17
|Daily SMA50
|81.5
|Daily SMA100
|81.8
|Daily SMA200
|82.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.12
|Previous Daily Low
|79.5
|Previous Weekly High
|80.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.01
|Previous Monthly High
|83.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|82.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Choppy inside symmetrical triangle
EUR/USD remains modestly changed while taking rounds to 1.1090. The pair clings to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its downpour since July 11. A short-term symmetrical triangle formation limits the pair’s moves.
GBP/USD pulls back from monthly high amid UK’s political uncertainty
While receding odds of a no-deal Brexit propelled the GBP/USD pair to a monthly high on Tuesday, prices fail to hold on to recovery gains as registering a pullback to 1.2285 during early Wednesday.
USD/JPY: Steady in the opening hour of Tokyo, eyes on downside
USD/JPY is steady in the opening hour of Tokyo. The pair currently trading at 105.73 having been stuck in a tight range between 106.65 and 105.79. A break below it would open doors for a steady decline toward the mentioned 104.44.
Gold prices not far off the highs, move upside to come
Gold prices maintain their shine on the leader's board amongst the safe havens as traders continue to fear a global slowdown and the ramifications of a protracted trade dispute between the US and China.
Trump lied about China calling
We went to some length above to make the case that Trump lied about China calling because it’s highly worrisome that various markets, including equities, were entirely willing to be lied to.