CAD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls getting set-up for daily extension

- CAD/CHF is consolidating along a key support area on the daily and 4-hour charts.
- Bulls will be seeking a continuation of the daily impulse.
In the following analysis, it is shown how the price has made a 50% mean reversion of the bullish trend, raising prospects of a continuation to the upside.
Daily chart
The price has stalled at resistance and has subsequently pulled back to test prior structure as support.
The correction is significant enough to now expect a continuation to the upside.
4-hour
As illustrated, there is a high probability trade setup located on the 4-hour chart that offers a 1:3 risk to reward ratio from a fill at the buy limit order, stop loss below structure and the take profit in the 0.70 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.7700 amid US dollar strength, challenges to risk
AUD/USD struggles to keep latest bounce off 0.7665. AUD/USD stays defensive around the 0.7700 threshold, despite the latest corrective pullback, during early Tuesday morning in Asia. Risks dwindle amid virus woes, stimulus hopes and Sino-American tussle.
Gold bears seek further clarity around $1,850
Gold prices consolidate while picking up the bids near $1,848 during the initial Asian trading on Tuesday. Gold struggles to keep corrective pullback from six-week low. Lack of major data/events highlights risk moves as the main catalysts.
GBP/USD still looking bullish at 1.3500 on longer-time frame
GBP/USD was hit on Monday, with the pair closing the session with losses of around 0.3% or 45 pips. GBP/USD continues to grind to the north within a long-term upwards trend channel. USD was stronger against all of its major peers.
Dollar rally gains momentum in new trading week
As we kick off the second week of January, the greenback extended its gains against all of the major currencies. Despite the first month of job losses in April, the uptick in manufacturing and service sector activity combined with the jump in wages last month renewed demand for US dollars.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 91.00
After bottoming out in fresh lows around 89.20 last Wednesday, the dollar managed to regain (now) important buying attention and extends the move past the 90.00 level o Monday.