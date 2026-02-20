Australian Dollar remains subdued following softer S&P Global PMI data

Australian Dollar (AUD) holds losses against the US Dollar (USD) during the Asian hours on Friday. The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.7040 at the time of writing after giving up recent gains from the previous session.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) comes under pressure after S&P Global’s preliminary February Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data showed a broad-based cooling in activity, indicating slower growth while inflation pressures remain sticky.

Australia’s Composite PMI slipped to 52.0 in February from 55.7 in January, marking a seventeenth consecutive month of expansion but at a more moderate pace. The Services PMI eased to 52.2 from 56.3, while the Manufacturing PMI edged down to 51.5 from 52.3, both signaling continued growth, albeit slower than at the start of 2026.

The AUD/USD pair also remains under pressure as the US Dollar (USD) draws support after the US Department of Labor (DOL) reported that Initial Jobless Claims declined to 206K for the week ending February 14, down from the prior week’s revised 229K and below the 225K consensus forecast. Traders await Friday’s preliminary US Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data for fresh direction.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes from the January meeting reignited speculation about potential rate hikes should inflation remain persistent. While most policymakers supported keeping rates unchanged, only a few favored a cut, and officials indicated they would consider easing if inflation moderates as anticipated.