US Dollar Index holds onto gains near 98.00 ahead of US flash Q4 GDP, PMI data

The US Dollar (USD) shows strength during the early European trading session on Friday, with the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trading firmly near an almost four-week high of 98.00 posted the previous day.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.01% 1.51% 1.69% 0.56% 0.41% 1.30% 0.97% EUR -1.01% 0.50% 0.69% -0.44% -0.61% 0.29% -0.04% GBP -1.51% -0.50% -0.06% -0.94% -1.09% -0.21% -0.54% JPY -1.69% -0.69% 0.06% -1.10% -1.24% -0.38% -0.66% CAD -0.56% 0.44% 0.94% 1.10% -0.20% 0.74% 0.41% AUD -0.41% 0.61% 1.09% 1.24% 0.20% 0.91% 0.57% NZD -1.30% -0.29% 0.21% 0.38% -0.74% -0.91% -0.33% CHF -0.97% 0.04% 0.54% 0.66% -0.41% -0.57% 0.33% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Dollar has been outperforming since the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes of the January policy meeting on Wednesday, which showed that officials are not in a hurry to cut interest rates soon.

Federal Reserve (Fed) officials are not in a rush to ease monetary conditions further as inflationary pressures in the United States (US) have remained above the central bank’s target of 2%.

Theoretically, signals from the Fed holding interest rates steady after executing a monetary-easing cycle are favorable for the US Dollar.

In Friday’s session, major triggers for the US Dollar will be the preliminary Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for February, which will be released during North American trading hours.

The US economy is estimated to have expanded at an annualized pace of 3%, slower than 4.4% growth seen in the third quarter of 2025. S&P Global Composite PMI is seen higher from the previous release of 53.0 due to improvement in both manufacturing and the service sector activity.