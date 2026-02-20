Canadian Dollar edges higher to near 1.3700 amid rising oil prices, US data in focus

The USD/CAD pair trades in negative territory near 1.3695 during the early European session on Friday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) strengthens against the Greenback amid higher crude oil prices. Traders await the Canadian Retail Sales data, along with the advance US Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report and the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data.

Persistent geopolitical risks boost crude oil prices and provide some support to the commodity-linked Loonie. US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran had 10 to 15 days at most to strike a deal over its nuclear program, per Bloomberg. Trump added that "really bad things will happen" if no deal is reached with Iran and the US will get a deal one way or the other. It is worth noting that Canada is a major oil-exporting country, and high crude oil prices generally have a positive impact on the CAD.

On the other hand, stronger-than-expected US economic data and a more hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) outlook could underpin the US Dollar (USD) against the CAD. The US Initial Jobless Claims declined to 206,000 for the week ending February 14, according to the US Department of Labor (DOL) on Thursday. This reading came in below the market consensus of 225,000 and down from the previous week’s revised 229,000.

The US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, for December will be published later on Friday for clues on US monetary policy. Also, the preliminary reading of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter will be released. A surprise downside to the reports could drag the USD lower in the near term.